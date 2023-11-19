Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

'I've been to over 25 festivals but enjoyed Saturday more' - Irish racegoers loving the Cheltenham craic in November

Cheltenham's November meeting concludes on Sunday
Cheltenham's November meeting attracted plent yof interest from Irish racegoersCredit: GROSSICK RACING

Even better than the real thing. Less expensive, less intense, less hassle, but more craic. Ssshhh, whisper it quietly, but November is the new March. Well, that's according to plenty of Irish folk anyway. Less is more, they say. 

"I've been to over 25 festivals here, but I probably enjoyed Saturday more than any day I've ever had at the festival," Dubliner Denis Kirwan tells me. 

"There is no sporting amphitheatre anywhere in the world like Cheltenham and you get to see it properly in November. Everything is manic in March. It's far more relaxed and easygoing for this meeting. You can see everything, you can go anywhere and you can do what you want when you want.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 19 November 2023inReports

Last updated 16:57, 19 November 2023

icon
more inReports
more inReports