'I've been to over 25 festivals but enjoyed Saturday more' - Irish racegoers loving the Cheltenham craic in November

Even better than the real thing. Less expensive, less intense, less hassle, but more craic. Ssshhh, whisper it quietly, but November is the new March. Well, that's according to plenty of Irish folk anyway. Less is more, they say.

"I've been to over 25 festivals here, but I probably enjoyed Saturday more than any day I've ever had at the festival," Dubliner Denis Kirwan tells me.

"There is no sporting amphitheatre anywhere in the world like Cheltenham and you get to see it properly in November. Everything is manic in March. It's far more relaxed and easygoing for this meeting. You can see everything, you can go anywhere and you can do what you want when you want.