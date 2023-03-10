'I've been running him in the wrong races' - Hititi relishes step up in trip

Robert Walford confessed to making a mistake after Hititi cantered to a 12-length win in the feature 2m5½f handicap hurdle under Bryan Carver.

The six-year-old won over 2m½f at the track previously but relished the extra five furlongs to leave a smart field trailing in his wake, and his trainer regrets not trying a longer trip sooner.

"At home he works like an out-and-out two miler but it looks like he stays all day and I've been running him in the wrong races all season," he said. "The step up in trip and the stiffer track made the difference today.

"He's a gorgeous horse and we'll probably go back chasing again next season, but he'll stay over hurdles for now and will keep running as long as the ground is soft. It was a race worth winning, which is unusual."

Walford said he couldn't see the striking type getting beaten at Wincanton on his last start, when he narrowly missed out to another of the card's winners in Caspers Court.

The consistent grey produced a similarly dominant performance in the preceding race over the same distance, drawing 15 lengths clear of Invincible De Mee under Ben Godfrey.

Imposing performance

Impose Toi justified 1-7 favouritism in the opening four-runner novice hurdle.

The smart prospect represents a formidable team in JP McManus, Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville, and he will be of interest when upped in grade next time.

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.