'I've always liked her' - Livenka gives Ger Lyons another Ballyhane success and rates another smart prospect for Juddmonte

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Ger Lyons landed the lucrative Ballyhane Stakes for a third time in six years and has another smart filly for Juddmonte as Livenka justified 4-6 favouritism in tremendous style under Colin Keane.

A half-sister to Babouche, who landed the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes two years ago for the same connections, Livenka finished third in two strong maidens at Naas and the Curragh before getting off the mark impressively at Fairyhouse last month.

The Bated Breath filly went off a well-supported favourite for the 6f contest worth €200,000 and favourite backers never had a moment's worry. She went with plenty of verve in Keane's hands when disputing the lead in the early stages before he unleashed her approaching the furlong pole and she blasted clear with a striking turn of foot.

Keane was merely keeping her up to work throughout the last half-furlong as she ran out a commanding three-and-a-half-length winner with 100-1 shot Maeda Matsu running a cracker on her debut for Sheila Lavery to finish second.

Lyons and Juddmonte combined to win the same race with Sacred Bridge in 2021, while Howd'yadoit scored for the stable last year.

“I’ve always liked her," said Lyons. "It’s a nice pot to win with her en route to where we hope to be going with her, which is black-type. I put her in the Lowther this morning at second entries. If she’s alive and kicking, that’s a lovely option.

“You don’t know what she’s beaten, obviously, but you do know what she beat in Fairyhouse, that’s the plus because she [Star Of State, second] demolished the Leopardstown horses.

“Regardless of what she beat, she’s a filly that I like. We’ll concentrate on this trip for the rest of the year, and she’s a top-of-the-ground horse, which is typical of Bated Breath.”

Deserved success for Mike

The Mick Byrne-trained Likedbymike gained a deserved success in the 6f conditions race with the 4-9 favourite darting clear with ease under Joey Sheridan.

The four-year-old was in the winner's enclosure for the first time since landing her maiden at Cork in October 2024 but she's run with huge credit this year, most notably when second to Mission Central at this track in April in Listed company.

With her sights lowered a touch, she made no mistake and Byrne plans to have another crack at Listed level at Cork on August 30.

“We’ll go to Cork at the end of the month for another Listed race. It would be nice to win one as we’re after getting close twice. I’m delighted to win that, it’ll do her confidence good as well. It was like a nice bit of work really.

“This year she’s got bigger and stronger and has really come to herself. We thought she wanted soft ground but she seems to handle fast ground. I think she’d even be better with a little bit of ease."

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