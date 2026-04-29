'I’ve always known she had an engine' - Frumoasa comes from last to first on debut to lead home 1,980-1 Trifecta

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Bookmakers were in clover after the 5f fillies’ maiden as the three outsiders filled the places, with 18-1 winner Frumoasa leading home a pair of 33-1 shots in Sable Island and Quiet Soul for a remarkable 1,980-1 Trifecta.

Trained by Charlie Fellowes, the success continued the strong start to his new partnership with jockey Paddy Bradley. The pair have combined for five wins from 11 runners this season.

Frumoasa, a 44,000gns purchase, looked in trouble down the straight but soon got the hang of things on her debut, coming from behind to score by a length and a half.

Fellowes told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s a very good-looking filly and I’ve always known she had an engine. It seems the two-year-olds are in good order. We’ve got a nice bunch of juveniles. I’ve been able to train them and they’ve taken to it.”

Fellowes used Frumoasa’s performance as a platform to add to the current barrier trials debate. He said: “She went for a barrier trial but if there was ever an advertisement for them not to be publicised it would be her, as she finished tailed off. But we’ve done a lot of work with her since then.”

It was a timely success for the trainer, whose stable star Shes Perfect returns to action on Saturday in the Listed Fitzdares Conqueror Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood.

More for Moore

Toby Moore notched the fifth win of his career in the 2m½f handicap aboard Clansman .

The eight-year-old Clansman has yet to finish outside the first three this year and completed his second success of the term for trainer Liam Bailey.

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