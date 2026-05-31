'It's worked today, so thank God for Gina!' - Fern O'Brien hails weighing room colleague after hat-trick heroics for dad

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Tuba secured his hat-trick for Fergal O'Brien when guided to success for the first time by his daughter Fern.

The five-year-old, who Gina Mangan has ridden for most of the season, notched two wins on the all-weather at Wolverhampton before switching back to hurdles at the Norfolk track.

The son of Golden Horn relished the longest trip of his career in the 2m7½f novices' handicap hurdle, pulling 12 lengths clear despite blundering at the final flight to win under the 5lb claimer.

"Gina got some really great spins out of him," the winning rider told Racing TV. "He was telling us that he's in really good form and in a winning mindset, and it's worked today, so thank God for Gina!

"He's probably the smartest horse I've ridden. Not in terms of his feet, but he knows how to get from A to B, and that's the most important thing. He's intelligent, although maybe not the most natural jumper."

Nickel cashes in

Nickelforce won on his third start of the season for trainer Ben Case in the feature 2m5f handicap chase.

The seven-year-old signed off last season with victory and added to that when winning by nine lengths, despite jockey Harry Bannister dropping his whip on the run-in.

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