'It's where I want to be, on the big stage and at all the big meetings' - Kaiya Fraser revels in first Group success

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Apprentice Kaiya Fraser registered a breakthrough moment in his burgeoning career on the opening day of Goodwood and believes Dr Rascal's success in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes will take some time to sink in properly.

Fraser, 23, had steered the Oliver Cole-trained juvenile to back-to-back victories at Leicester and Ascot this summer but entered uncharted territory with his first ride in a Group race.

However, he enhanced his course record to 4-20 with a well-executed ride, manoeuvring along the rail at the two-furlong marker to sneak past Pikachu and edge out the Aidan O'Brien-trained Haffner by half a length.

"It's a big thrill," said Fraser, celebrating his 39th winner of the season. "I'm delighted it's my first Group winner, and that it's a Group 2 on a very nice two-year-old, so I'm looking forward to the future with him.

"This is where everyone wants to be, and it's where I want to be – on the big stage and at all the big meetings, riding in all the big races and winning. I'm delighted it's worked out today. It hasn't sunk in yet. I need to speak to everyone first before I can sit down."

Explaining his decision to switch paths in the home straight, he said: "I was travelling all over the back of the Amo horse and the gap was just wide enough for me to go through. I knew how much horse I had underneath me after riding him the previous two times. Luckily he was brave enough to do what I asked him to do, and on top of that win the race and put it to bed."

It could be the start of a momentous week for the rider, who continues in Group action on day two of the meeting with the Rebecca Menzies-trained duo of Brazilian Rose in the Oak Tree Stakes and Adonius in the Molecomb Stakes.

Fraser has ridden 25 career winners for Menzies, his joint-best tally alongside Harry Eustace, and the County Durham-based trainer was one of the first to congratulate the jockey.

She said: "I wasn't going to come racing today. We came down with the horses last night, and I was going to spend the day in the yard, but I thought I'd come and watch him on this horse.

"He's an amazing professional, and I've said it time and time again since day one. He's such a natural horseman and he gave the horse such a brave ride. From a confidence point of view, when Kaiya walks into the parade ring, you know you're going to get 110 per cent every time.

"You can trust him to take his own view in a race, and he very rarely gets it wrong. I think he's beyond his years. From an experience point of view, he's had very little in these big races, but he nails it."

Day two will also be a landmark occasion for Menzies, who added: "I couldn't be happier with Adonius. We've got two other runners on the card, so to come down from Durham to Goodwood with three runners, having never even been to the track, is amazing."

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