'It's what you dream about' - 18-year-old Ben Smith rides first ever double for father Mike

Teenager Ben Smith enjoyed the first double of his career when following up victory on Donso Star in the 2m5½f mares' handicap hurdle with success on Dance Thief in the 2m handicap hurdle.

Smith did a flying dismount from Follow Charlie after riding his first winner at Ayr in January and rode the same horse to victory again at the track on Friday.

The 18-year-old's hot streak at his local venue continued with both winners trained by his father Mike, who said: "It's fantastic, it's just what you dream about. The horses are in good form and Ben's in good form, so we'll make hay while the sun shines.

"We're about 15 minutes from Ayr and it's a proper, true course. There are not many hard luck stories."

Ben Smith needs one more winner to ride out his 10lb claim and his father added: "Ben has got one left to go but we'll make use of it and try and hit the target somewhere if we can."

Russell record

Lucinda Russell became the outright leading jumps trainer at Ayr when Whistle Stop Tour justified 9-4 favouritism in the opening 2m4½f novice hurdle.

Whistle Stop Tour (left): the start of a treble for Lucinda Russell Credit: John Grossick

The Derek Fox-ridden winner moved Russell one clear of Nicky Richards' record of 145 jumps winners at the course, and she swiftly extended her lead when Fox completed a double on Salamanca Bay in the 2m½f handicap chase and Kingston James made a successful rules debut in the bumper.

Awesome Alexander

Nick Alexander followed up Friday’s treble at Ayr with a 48-1 double at the same track. Dubai Days landed the feature 2m4½f handicap chase before Better Be Definite recorded his first success in the 3m½f handicap hurdle to complete a productive couple of days for the Fife yard.

Read more:

Best friends fight out nail-biting Imperial Cup finish as Go Dante triumphs for Olly Murphy

First class: William Buick jets in from Bahrain to take Listed Wolverhampton feature on Nine Tenths

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

