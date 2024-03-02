'It’s unbelievable' – home team strikes in Morebattle Hurdle as Cracking Rhapsody runs out easy winner for Ewan Whillans

How do you get over an agonising defeat in an £80,000 race? Come back a week later and win a £120,000 one.

That is easier said than done when you have only 25 horses in your yard. But it was just how it worked out for a joyous Ewan Whillans, who wiped away the pain of an Eider Chase near-miss by landing the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle.

Seven days previously he had endured the misery of watching Prince Des Fichaux go from certain winner two out to narrow loser at the end of a gruelling 4m1f at Newcastle.

But as he came to terms with that defeat, he immediately summoned thoughts of Cracking Rhapsody and expressed the hope his progressive hurdler would make the cut for Kelso’s richest race of the year.

Not only did his novice make the field but he also made the prize his under Craig Nichol, coming home four and a half lengths clear of old rival Ginger Mail.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Whillans, who took over the licence from father Alistair at his Hawick yard in 2021. “I’m over the moon. We were second in the Eider last week and I thought that was our chance for a big race gone.

“We’ve not got too many good horses and in the past couple of weeks it was about getting into the races. There’s been a buzz about the yard. We have 25 in and we’re actually down on numbers a wee bit but those we do have all seem capable. I’d take a few more like him!”

Whillans was not worried that Cracking Rhapsody was stepping up in class, having won a lesser handicap hurdle here a fortnight previously.

“You never know as he’s still a novice but from day one schooling he’s always been a good jumper,” the trainer said.

“I thought the way the race was run would suit him, going quicker. Craig had him in a lovely position and they didn’t go as quick as I thought – and I didn’t think he’d win it like that. This is huge for the yard.

“There’s a novice handicap final at Sandown on the last day of the season worth £100,000 and as long as the ground is okay and he comes out of this okay, he’ll probably not run again until then.”

Whillans has another Kelso prize in his sights before then, however. “Prince Des Fichaux is really well and there’s a race here between Aintree and Cheltenham that never attracts too many runners, so he’ll probably go for that, then maybe the Highland National at Perth,” he said.

Ginger Mail’s trainer Nick Alexander was delighted to make it a Scottish one-two and said: “Kelso form holds good. They were first and third here last time and first and second here the time before that.

“I’m thrilled considering it was very much an afterthought to come here. I couldn’t decide whether or not to declare him. I’m very pleased I did.”

