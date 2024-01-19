'It's the perfect ending' - Linda Stubbs retires after winning with final runner of career spanning five decades
- 1st1Carey Street2/1
- 2nd6Muhalhelfav7/4
- 3rd3Angel Of Antrim22/1
Linda Stubbs was full to the brim with emotion as she bowed out of a training career spanning five decades with a winner, describing it as "the perfect ending".
Stubbs, who enjoyed memorable Group 2 success with Mrs P in the 1999 Flying Childers, called time after Carey Street scored in the 1m½f handicap under Hollie Doyle.
"It's just about the perfect ending," Stubbs said. "We weren't going to run him today as he ran on Monday, but he came out of his race well and this race cut up.
"The owner has been with us for over 40 years and it's lovely to go out on a winner."
Looking back on her long career, Stubbs added: "I've enjoyed it and I wouldn't have done anything else, it's just getting hard now.
"I've had some good sprinters; Mrs P winning the Flying Childers, Saxford won a Listed race and Forevertheoptimist won the Dragon Stakes at Sandown, so it's been good."
Rooke leaves it late
George Rooke produced a stunning last-to-first ride aboard Palace Boy to land the 1m6f handicap for trainer Ralph Smith.
Victory looked unlikely as the field turned for home, but Rooke pulled his mount wide on the bend and came with a powerful surge down the middle of the track to win by two lengths going away.
Smith said on Sky Sports Racing: "I didn't think he'd win after the first circuit, not from back there, but sometimes plan z does work!"
Palace Boy, a half-brother to Group 1 winner Princess Zoe, is still thoroughly unexposed after just seven starts on the Flat, and Smith added: "This is one more step up the ladder and we'll go from there.
"He's very fragile, you need to take your time with him. He's had leg problems and he's lightly raced, so we're just building him up slowly. He's talented and the engine is still there, but you need to look after him."
You Beauty
There was no louder roar than that from the connections of Beauty Choice, who sneaked up the inside under Joanna Mason to win the feature 7f handicap at 9-1 for the Silkstone United Racing Partnership and trainers Mick and David Easterby.
Read this next:
A Triumph dark horse? Gary Moore ready to unleash Aidan O'Brien's Irish Derby fourth over hurdles next week
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 19 January 2024inReports
Last updated 18:01, 19 January 2024
- Chelmsford: Muddy Mooy gives trainer Barry Brennan his first Flat winner for nine months
- Newcastle: 'We're flying along' - Explorers Way continues Brian Ellison's superb start to 2024
- Southwell: Hillsin well beaten on first run since controversy as My Gift To You gives James Owen another perfect present
- Dundalk: Old Peculier completes course hat-trick under 16-year-old Keithen Kennedy
- Wolverhampton: David Probert showcases his skills with newcomers again as well-bred Charlie Johnston debutant digs deep
- Chelmsford: Muddy Mooy gives trainer Barry Brennan his first Flat winner for nine months
- Newcastle: 'We're flying along' - Explorers Way continues Brian Ellison's superb start to 2024
- Southwell: Hillsin well beaten on first run since controversy as My Gift To You gives James Owen another perfect present
- Dundalk: Old Peculier completes course hat-trick under 16-year-old Keithen Kennedy
- Wolverhampton: David Probert showcases his skills with newcomers again as well-bred Charlie Johnston debutant digs deep