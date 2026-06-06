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Glory may have gone to Aidan O'Brien's Coolmore owners at Epsom but you would be hard pressed to find a more delighted owner in defeat than George Waud after Maltese Cross fought through the rain to claim second in the Derby.

Waud, a film producer whose works include the 2006 movie Snakes on a Plane, had been dreaming of the Epsom Classic long before Maltese Cross battled to victory in the trial at Lingfield last month, and the owner was rewarded for his belief in his colt with a two-and-three-quarter-length second at 12-1 under Tom Marquand.

"We're over the moon," Waud said. "He hated the ground, he wouldn't even canter in after the winning line, but despite that he's so brave. I knew he was the bravest horse in the race.

"I can't thank William, Maureen and Sam Haggas enough. The guys who bred him and pinhooked him are here too, we're all really enjoying this moment. It's absolutely unbelievable that we've ended up in the frame in the Derby."

It was far from smooth sailing for the Sea The Stars colt, who had to not only endure the rapidly softening ground but also fend off a slew of challengers down the home straight.

"I believed in him and I believed in his bravery," Waud added. "I watched him get headed three times in the final furlong but he fought back. It's not the Derby because it's easy, it’s the Derby because it's the hardest, most challenging, greatest race in the world. And we just came second. What about that!

"He’s a horse for this season, next season, whatever. It's just mind-blowing. I'm now speechless."

Christmas Day (Ronan Whelan) wins the Derby from Maltese Cross Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Haggas was more subdued after the race but equally proud of his charge, who put to bed any questions about whether he would handle conditions.

"He ran brilliantly," the trainer said. "He ran a really tough, honest, genuine race, and that's what he is – he's a tough and genuine horse. I wasn't sure about the weather but Tom [Marquand] to be fair said he coped with it, because he's so genuine.

"I've no idea where we go now. He's had a hard race today, so it'll be a while yet."

Read more . . .

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