'It’s the hardest game of them all' - relief for Sam Drinkwater as Gallic Geordie ends dry spell

Trainer Sam Drinkwater believes softer conditions proved crucial for Gallic Geordie, who returned to the winner’s enclosure for the first time in almost 15 months.

The ten-year-old finished clear of favourite Ladronne in the 2m3½f handicap chase to end a winless run dating back to December 2021.

Gallic Geordie has been a fairly consistent performer, finishing second in two of his five starts this season, but Drinkwater took responsibility for running him at Newbury earlier this month when conditions did not suit.

He said: “It was quick ground and I shouldn't have ran him — it was my fault. It was when we had that dry spell and we all get frustrated when owners are paying bills and the horses haven’t raced since December.

“When you’ve had the weather we’ve had it makes it difficult to keep everyone happy. It’s the hardest game of them all.

“I walked the track at Newbury and thought it was safe, but it was obviously not soft enough for him. He was back on softer ground today and I thought he was very impressive.”

Drinkwater is hoping to get close to last season’s career-best tally of 15 winners after hitting double figures across both codes.

He added: “It’s very satisfying and it’ll be tough to beat last year with what we’ve got, but we’ll try and get somewhere near because there’s still a month to go.”

Exciting future

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained Springwell Bay defied a double penalty to land a third win from four starts over hurdles.

The son of Kayf Tara finished clear of Hurricane Highway in the 2m3½f novice hurdle to register a fourth career victory since joining the O’Neill yard.

