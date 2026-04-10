'It's taken years and years of hard work' - Storming George thunders home to provide Neil King with Grade 1 breakthrough

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Storming George showed grit and tenacity to land the biggest win of trainer Neil King's career as victory was celebrated by a punch of the air from jockey Jack Quinlan crossing the line.

In a race where the odds-on favourite Sober Glory never looked like repeating the heroics of his runner-up effort in the Supreme at Cheltenham, Storming George looked one of the first beaten turning for home but continued to find for pressure and got the better of a three-way battle from the back of the last with Sinnatra and Baron Noir.

Quinlan had every right to salute the crowd after landing the second Grade 1 race of his career – seven years on from winning aboard Kalashnikov at this meeting – while for King this was just reward for a lifetime of endeavour in racing.

"I don't run horses in Grade 1 races for the sake of it," said an understandably emotional King after leading in the 16-1 shot. "I ran him here in a Grade 1 on Boxing Day and he came home a sick horse, he just wasn't right at all and never turned up.

"We tried the Grade 2 Dovecote at Kempton and he never ran his race, I think we rode him too aggressively that day. We gave him a blow last Saturday morning and he felt the best he has all season and I couldn't wait for today. He was way overpriced."

Neil King (left) walks in with Storming George and a jubilant Jack Quinlan Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

For all King's confidence in the last few days, he may not have felt that comfortable when Storming George threatened to back out of the argument with half a mile to go.

Yet while the race didn't look to be run at a blistering pace to the naked eye, the winning time was the fastest for this race in any of the last ten editions, and Quinlan found a willing partner as the pair dug in to reel in their opposition.

"He didn't travel quite so strongly through the early part of the race and I was just a bit worried, but three out I knew he would just stay on," said King. "Jack gave him a smashing ride."

After 24 years with a training licence, King underlined what this success meant to himself and his team on the Marlborough Downs in Wiltshire.

"This is not just today and yesterday," said King. "It's years and years of hard work and the support of good owners like Mr Peter Beadles.

"We bought this horse unraced and made him ourselves and that makes it more special as well. I had a nice winner on the Flat last weekend and I was buzzing all weekend. I'm going to buzz for a week after this one!"

Jack Quinlan is all smiles after Storming George's success at Aintree Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

Quinlan was still beaming from ear to ear as he returned to weigh in and said: "It's just incredible, it's been a long time between drinks. This meeting has always been very good to me.

"I really rely on the support of people like Neil and to repay that on a big day is massive. I was flat-out but his jumping was immaculate. The front three quickened turning in and I thought I'd be third, and then I thought I'd be second, and then suddenly I was taking the whole lot home. I can't quite believe it."

Sober Glory was judged by plenty to have been a shade unlucky not to win the Supreme after getting tightened up following a mistake at the last, but the 4-5 favourite looked to be on and off the bridle early in the back straight this time and was a spent force coming to two out, having never been able to land a serious blow when the pace lifted.

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