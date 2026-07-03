'It's taken a while for us to get to grips with him' - 25th time lucky for Saucats as he finally gets off the mark

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Saucats finally found the winning groove as he made it 25th time lucky when taking the 2m2½f novice handicap hurdle.

Despite being a five-year-old, he had been kept busy but was fruitless in his first 24 starts. However, he righted those wrongs with a three-and-three-quarter-length triumph under Callum Pritchard.

The winning rider told Sky Sports Racing: "That was worth sweating for in the end. The last day he ran with the choke out a little bit and with not much fluency, so we tried to just settle him and he did brilliantly.

"He'd have learned plenty from being in front for so long and chucked in the deep end out on his own."

Saucats was the first winner of the new jumps season for Devon trainer Joe Tickle who said: "It's taken a while for us to get to grips with him and he was unlucky here a couple of starts back – ironically when he was caught by a horse ridden by Callum.

"He's had a lot of racing, but he's still only a baby and has taken a while to come to hand."

Gore Point scores again

Gore Point landed his second win of the week with a fine success in the 2m½f handicap chase.

The Anthony Honeyball-trained six-year-old was a 20-length winner at Stratford on Monday and struck four days later by seven lengths.

Red-hot Reed

In-form jockey Harry Reed took his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 38 per cent with Arctic Voyage's win in the 2m1f handicap hurdle.

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