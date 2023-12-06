'It's taken a lot of hard graft to stay positive' - apprentice Harry Davies opens up after challenging year

Apprentice Harry Davies explained the challenges he has faced this year but was grateful to register another winner as he closes in on the half-century mark for 2023.

Davies, 18, secured his 47th success of the year with the Hugo Palmer-trained The Bitter Moose in the 7f nursery and is now targeting a strong finish before the end of the month.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, he said: "I took some time off to save my claim and I've come back but not picked up as well as I would've wanted to. It's taken a lot of hard graft to stay positive because I went from riding five or six horses a day with favourites and you're spoilt for choice.

"When it slows down you have to regroup with the team you have and it seems to have picked up again because I've had support from some loyal trainers. I'm happy now, but there's been ups and downs and it's been a funny little season."

Davies has been riding out since he was 14 and was described as one of the brightest stars in the weighing room after landing 67 winners last year.

He added: "The reality of it is people love to talk. You're not the best since Lester Piggott, you're new on the scene and people probably talk more than what you're worth. Sometimes that can make you think you're better than you are.

"You have to stay loyal and consistent to the people who have been there all the way and that's what I've tried to do. I'm picking it up now and hopefully I can have a good season next year."

Read these next:

Huntingdon's Peterborough Chase card must pass Thursday inspection; Ludlow on but Haydock's jumps card cancelled

'I just hope I don't embarrass myself!' - Oisin Murphy set to have first ride over hurdles at Wincanton

Who will win the 2023 Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown based on previous trends?

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.