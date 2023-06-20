'It's special to tick that off the list' - Battle Of Mirbat marks a special winner for the McDonaghs

Jockey Mark McDonagh secured his first winner for his grandfather Michael McDonagh, who trains and owns Battle Of Mirbat, when the six-year-old showed a determined attitude to land the 3m1½f handicap chase.

The pair got off the mark together at the 40th attempt after some near-misses, including two runner-up efforts and four third-placed finishes, when the 9-2 shot edged out Goodnightgodbless by half a length.

The winning jockey said: "He is a gutsy horse. It suited him going left-handed again, he hasn’t done that since Leopardstown. I think he prefers going this way around. If he’s keen and you get into a fight with him then he'll want to go left and today he got into a great rhythm.

"It’s my first winner for my grandfather. We were touched off a few times there along the way so it's special to tick that off the list. I’m just delighted to give him something back as we picked a lot of stones up when I was nine or ten so it’s nice to get this now for both of us."

Bad luck for Dwan

Jockey Evan Dwan suffered wretched luck when the Philip Fenton-trained Good As Hell took off early and leapt markedly to his left at the final fence, causing him to unseat his rider when clear at the last in the feature 2m handicap chase.

Pats Choice took advantage for Michael O'Sullivan and Gordon Elliott, staying on powerfully to gain his first success over fences after filling the runner-up spot on three occasions.

