'It’s special for Elite' - First Of May brings back fond memories for James Fanshawe

James Fanshawe and the Elite Racing Club combined to great effect in the noughties with Soviet Song and more than 20 years on from the five-time Group 1 winner’s debut, First Of May is continuing the family legacy for the same connections.

The three-year-old got off the mark at Newcastle in December and made a successful reappearance in the 6f fillies’ handicap under Daniel Muscutt.

The ease of victory for First Of May, who scored off a mark of 70 on her handicap debut, impressed Fanshawe who said: “It was a nice surprise. She travelled around there really comfortably.

“It’s special for Elite as well because she’s a granddaughter of Soviet Song. Soviet didn’t manage to do much good as a broodmare herself, but she had Roubles who is the dam of First Of May and it’s great to see the line being carried on.”

On future plans for First Of May, the Newmarket trainer said: “I’d love to get her on turf. She’s won twice on the all-weather now and she’s given every indication that she’ll be fine on turf, but not on firm ground.”

Terrific Troupe

Chef De Troupe ended Tony Forbes’ 1735-day wait for a Flat winner in this month last year and the same horse provided the Staffordshire-based trainer with his first success in this code since in the 2m½f handicap.

The ten-year-old, who won a claiming hurdle at Huntingdon on his penultimate start, struck over the same course and distance as his win last May. The 14-1 shot was steered to success by Heidi Palin, who was having her first ride on the Flat.

