'It's something you expect on a Monday morning' - Jack Mitchell comes back alone after Blazeon Five win

It is not often you see a horse and jockey return to the winner's enclosure separately, but that is what happened after Blazeon Five won the 2m handicap.

You would have thought the mare would have been a little weary after battling to a head victory over Temporize, but she had enough energy to unship Jack Mitchell on the way in.

"She had a little bronc," said the jockey. "I thought she was quite tired pulling up, but perhaps she could have gone around again. She had a little buck and dropped the shoulder on me, it's something you expect on a Monday morning but not here."

Blazeon Five was on her best behaviour in a dramatic race, during which Appier badly missed the start and Thore Hammer Hansen orchestrated an eyecatching mid-race move to gain the advantage aboard Pledgeofallegiance. The winner mowed down the longtime leader, but had to dig deep when the runner-up rallied.

Blazeon Five gallops down the tunnel riderless after winning the Brown Jack Handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker

“It was a weird race pace-wise, essentially we had a target to run at entering the straight and he dropped away," Mitchell said. "Temporize took me to a point where I felt like I was going okay, but when he dropped away I was left in front with a bit to run and I had to commit. I think she was just waiting for him."

Fittingly in a race named after Ascot-specialist Brown Jack, Blazeon Five took her course-and-distance record to two from two. Owner-breeder Mike Board said: "We've been there from day one when her mum was born and she won ten races across the board for us. I've been in racing for well over 40 years now. It can be very frustrating but days like today make up for it.

"I’m not sure what we’re going to do with her next. We could possibly keep her and breed from her down the line, it depends whether my pension has got enough money in it."

Winning streak

Jason Watson showcased his skills in the saddle with a daring ride aboard the strong-travelling Pearle D'Or in the 7f handicap and completed a double when City Streak picked up strongly to take the 1m4f handicap.

"It was a messy race," Watson said following City Streak's success. "There was no pace on paper and I wanted to be sat closer than I was, but he managed to keep with them when they sprinted and had enough left in the end. I've always quite liked him – he's a lovely, big, scopey animal."

Similar comments apply to the William Haggas-trained Alhambra Palace, who ran away with the following race and looks a horse to follow.

