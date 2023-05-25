'It's really lovely he's watching out for me' - Rawlinson glad to be kept in the frame for rides by Picture owner

Alistair Rawlinson struck on his first ride for trainer Keith Dalgleish and owner Evan Sutherland when 5-2 favourite Surprise Picture did what was expected with victory in the 6f handicap.

The five-year-old was a one-and-a-quarter-length winner under Rawlinson and got off to a perfect start for Dalgleish, who is set to quit the training ranks this year.

It had added significance for 31-year-old Rawlinson, who looked after his first horse for the owner when breaking through the ranks as a jockey at Andrew Balding's yard.

He said: "If there were more tales like this then the world would be a happier place! It was my first ride for Keith and I used to look after a horse for Evan called Pittodrie Star. It was really nice to get that winner for him.

"I was a 16-year-old when looking after that horse and it was great that he called my agent [Chris Dixon] for me to ride and it's really lovely to see he's watching out for me."

It was a 15th win of the season for Rawlinson, who suffered a broken leg last summer following a career-threatening ankle injury in June 2021.

He added: "Last year was a comeback year and building the foundations which were needed again, but it's been a really good start to the year."

Billy and Brian team up

Another jockey riding his first winner for a trainer was Billy Loughnane, who scored on Victoriano for Brian Ellison in the 2m½f handicap.

Loughnane doubled up when Triggered, trained by his father Mark, landed the concluding 7f handicap.

