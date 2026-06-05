'It’s really a dream come true' - billionaire owner-breeder Shapoor Mistry reaping the rewards following Oaks success

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A new face entered the Epsom winner's enclosure after the Betfred Oaks as Indian billionaire Shapoor Mistry celebrated the touching win of his homebred Thundering On .

Mistry, 61, controls the construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji Group, while his family have a considerable share in Tata Sons, the main investment holding company for India’s largest conglomerate. His father Pallonji was formerly the richest man in Ireland and Mistry is also an Irish citizen.

While his family are steeped in Indian racing, Mistry's first foray into Irish racing came several years ago with Thundering Nights , who was bred by his family's Manjri Farm and put into training with Joseph O'Brien. She enjoyed her career highlight when winning the Pretty Polly Stakes in 2021.

She sadly died as a seven-year-old, but not before producing Thundering On, who broke her maiden when winning the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes on her reappearance at Navan in April.

"It’s really a dream come true," Mistry said. "We bred her dam, we had her granddam with us, so the family’s been with us for some time. I haven’t got many horses in racing – about five – so to win the Oaks. . . God is kind.

"Essentially I’ve been breeding in racing since I was 18 years old, so we’ve been racing in India for 40-45 years now as a family. My son decided he wanted to have a few horses in racing here, so we gave our first filly to Joseph and we got a Group 1 winner out of her."

Shapoor Mistry (right): pictured at Tattersalls in 2024 Credit: Laura Green

Shapoor's racing interests have grown into Britain as he also owns the recent Cecil Frail Stakes winner Rosy Affair with George Boughey, while the success of Thundering On made it two winners for the owner in the last fortnight as Shimmering Sun made a winning debut for Harry Eustace at Salisbury a fortnight ago.

O'Brien was also quick to acknowledge the poignancy of the victory and is hopeful the legacy of Thundering Nights can live on.

"She won the Pretty Polly for us," he said. "She had one foal and sadly died after that, so for her only foal, a daughter of Frankel, to win the Oaks was really special. Hopefully this filly will keep the family going for many years to come."

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