'It's quite a big one to win' - patience rewarded as Pont Aval stays on powerfully in Killarney National

Willie Mullins landed the Tote Killarney National for the second year running when Pont Aval stayed on strongly under Sean O'Keeffe in the closing stages to storm away from Gateau De Miel by seven lengths and break her maiden over fences in devastating fashion.

The ten-year-old shrugged off her latest effort when she was pulled up at Punchestown last month to bounce back in emphatic fashion.

O'Keeffe positioned her in rear for much of the contest but his mount could be seen making steady progress as the leaders came to three out. A flying leap at the last sealed victory and she powered away to put seven lengths between her and the runner-up, with another four and a half lengths back to the Gordon Elliott-trained Definite Plan.

Winning owner Nigel King was suitably thrilled after being rewarded for his patience with the mare.

"It was a great performance" he said. "She got run off her feet at Punchestown last time so this was really the first run she had with the benefit of the tongue-tie so that was probably a big benefit to her. She was off the track for a long time, she ran at Cheltenham a couple of years ago and had one or two small niggles since."

"It's taken a bit of time with her but we got there in the end and it's quite a big one to win so we're delighted."

Mighty Tom storms home

Cian Collins landed one of the biggest victories of his career when Mighty Tom dashed ten lengths clear of the field in the Listed 2m1f handicap hurdle under Denis O'Regan.

A brisk gallop set by Doyen Ta Win allowed O'Regan to employ ultra-patient tactics aboard Mighty Tom and he made stealthy progress on the outside before taking it up two out and storming clear of the field. The trainer touted the Galway Hurdle as a possibility for his impressive winner.

Collins said: "He has any amount of ability, he just had a few problems but they seem to be ironed out now we think so hopefully he can keep going. We changed the tactics with him to get him more relaxed and Denis gets on very well with him . It’s hard to watch but you have to let Denis at it. He has loads of pace and stays two miles very well so I’d say he could go Galway Hurdle now."

Shecouldbeanything backs up Punchestown performance

Shecouldbeanything landed the Listed mares' hurdle in gritty fashion for Gordon Elliott and Donagh Meyler, backing up her impressive win in the same grade at the Punchestown festival last month.

The six-year-old was positioned at the head of the affairs for the majority of the contest and overcame a mistake at the second-last to rally admirably and hold off Walk With Paul by a length.