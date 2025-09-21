'It’s part of his normal feed' - Chris Gordon hits out after horse prevented from running due to electrolytes

Chris Gordon was left frustrated by the decision of the Plumpton stewards on Sunday to prevent Superstylin from running after receiving electrolytes before travelling to the racecourse.

Rule (D)11 of the rules of racing state a horse can only receive “normal feed and water” from 12.01am on raceday, but Gordon said electrolytes are part of Superstylin’s normal feed and water intake as the horse receives them every day, due to him being a free-sweating individual.

Superstylin received Restore-Lyte electrolytes orally via a syringe, according to Gordon, and the horse was stopped from running after residue of the product was spotted on his mouth when he arrived at the races.

Gordon said: “The horse is a real free sweater and he had them at 7am this morning, like he does every day. He gets hot when he travels and he sweats in his races, so he needs it otherwise he's going to be dehydrated.

“Why would I take it off him? It’s part of his normal feed every day. This is a free-sweating horse who has this every day and, for me, it's a welfare issue if I don’t give it to him as I'm wanting what's best for my horse.”

Superstylin, owned by Viv Palmer, had been due to make his debut for Gordon in the 2m handicap hurdle, and the trainer stated the owners “can’t believe” they were unable to run.

In a note published on the BHA website, the Plumpton stewards said: “As the stewards could not be satisfied Superstylin had received only normal food and water by mouth on the day of the race, they withdrew the gelding and ordered [him] to be routine tested.

“They further confiscated the substance, ordered that it should be tested, and referred the matter to the head office of the BHA.”

While the day did not go to plan for Gordon with Superstylin, the trainer was able to celebrate a victory in the 2m 0-130 handicap hurdle as Aucunrisque landed the prize under jockey Freddie Gordon for owner Goodwin Racing.

The trainer added: "He's a wonderful little horse, and he's a bit clever because he's older nowadays. He's one of those who thinks when he can't win, he'll just chuck it out, but when he feels he can win his races he's fantastic and he really kicks on.”

