Reportstoday
14:44 Market Rasen

'It’s opened our eyes a bit' - Cork trainer Terence O'Brien scoops another Great British Bonus with Pitwood Road

Terence O'Brien: "You can't just throw those horses out to the field."
Terence O'Brien: enjoyed a winner at Market RasenCredit: Patrick McCann
Play11 ran
14:44 Market Rasen2m ½f Hurdle, Maiden
Distance: 2m ½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Pitwood Road
    fav10/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Rialannah
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Irish Lullaby
    4/1

Terence O’Brien struck with his first runner at the track when Pitwood Road justified 10-11 favouritism in the 2m½f mares' maiden hurdle.

The County Cork-based trainer has only saddled ten runners in Britain and the trip to Lincolnshire was worthwhile as the six-year-old backed up her bumper success at Ayr in February.

Brian Hughes's mount secured a £20,000 Great British Bonus for her connections and O'Brien said: "She'd already won a £10,000 bonus at Ayr so this is great and it's why we've been campaigning her in Britain. The bonus is fantastic for British owners and British-bred horses, so it’s opened our eyes a bit."

Pitwood Road finished second on her hurdling debut at Bangor on her previous start and O’Brien praised owner-breeder Derrick Mossop for his support.

He said: "Derrick has been a great owner of mine for the last few years and he sends the younger horses to us so we can go to Britain and race. He left her with us this season and it’s paid off, so hopefully she can stay with us. Even if she doesn’t then we still have some nice young horses and we’re delighted with his support."

The victory was the first leg of a double for Hughes, who steered the Donald McCain-trained Grain D'Oudairies to win the 2m1f handicap chase.

Breakthrough success

Amateur Harry Myddelton enjoyed his first winner when partnering the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained Post Chaise to victory in the 3m handicap chase.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 31 March 2024inReports

Last updated 18:58, 31 March 2024

