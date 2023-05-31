'It's not expensive to come across when you win!' - Travel Candy gives Coleman anniversary present

It may be a long way to County Tipperary but that does not put Kevin Coleman off.

He trained his first winner when Allhallowtide took the two-year-old claimer on this card in 2019 and he repeated the feat four years on with Travel Candy.

"I come over quite a bit," he said. "We were at Hamilton two weeks ago and Kelso the week before that. It's not expensive to come across when you win! But Brexit has made it difficult.

"It's probably a 12-hour trip to Beverley, but it's not too bad when you have a filly that's as relaxed as her, she doesn't mind the travelling."

The winner had finished sixth on the second of two runs in her home country and, after she had justified 6-5 favouritism, her trainer said: "Her form is okay in Ireland and she came across and dropped to a Class 6. Two of the horses who finished in front of her in the last maiden are entered in Group 2s, so you'd imagine she was good enough to do this."

The winner was claimed by Brian Ellison but Coleman is set to return, saying: "We'll be back at Beverley for the Sunday Series in two weeks with Derry Lad if the ground is like it is today."

Imperial form

Back-to-form Paul Midgley celebrated his fourth winner in the last five days with Imperial Khan in the apprentice handicap, then revealed hopes for another crack at a £100,000 race at Epsom on Saturday.

The resurgent trainer is aiming last Saturday's York fourth Spring Is Sprung at the Aston Martin 'Dash', which he has won with Desert Law and Tanasoq in the last seven years.

But he said: "I just hope he gets in – it will be borderline whether he does or not. If he did he could go very well.

"He's a fast horse and is well handicapped. He ran well at York and he'll tighten for the run. It will be disappointing if he doesn't get in but if it isn't Epsom it will be somewhere shortly after."

Midgley, who was sending out his sixth winner in May after drawing a blank in the whole of April, said: "The horses are healthy now and they're in good form."

Imperial Khan made all under Laura Coughlan, who was having just her third ride for Midgley.

The trainer added: "He does like a girl. Laura rode him at Newcastle first time out and he ran a belter and he ran well at Catterick again last week with Laura on him."

Worth waiting for

Bobby's Blessing made a winning debut at the age of four when getting up close home in the 7½f maiden under Oisin Murphy.

Trainer Charlie Johnston said: "He only came to us this winter and he's a relatively new horse to the yard.

"It was a good performance in the end. He was a little bit babyish when the gates opened and it took him a while to realise what he was here for.

"Oisin said if he'd gone on the outside he'd probably have won quite comfortably. He tried to take the shortest route, had to fight his way through and lost a bit of momentum."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.