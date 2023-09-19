Racing Post logo
16:35 Yarmouth

'It's not a shock - I'm just shocked at the price' - 40-1 outsider surprises rivals in feature

Roger Teal: "He's a high-class sprinter so he's very exciting for us"
Roger Teal: not surprised by Alcazan's victoryCredit: Edward Whitaker
Alcazan's victory in the feature 6f handicap may have come as shock to many punters, but Roger Teal was more surprised at her odds of 40-1 rather than the result.

Sent off a big outsider having finished last in a Wolverhampton handicap last time, the five-year-old grabbed the rail under William Carson and found well for pressure to fend off the Cheveley Park-owned Demi Pointe by three-quarters of a length.

Teal said: "We were drawn 12 of 12 at Wolverhampton in the Racing League and it's very difficult to win from there. She likes to race up with the pace and she just overcooked herself as she was always parked out wide.

"She won well at Goodwood before that and I said to her owner John [O'Donnell] if she can just get into a nice rhythm, she's got a chance here. Willie knows how to ride her and I told him to just keep things simple.

"She's hard, a tough little cookie, and I love her to bits. My life would be much easier if they all had her attitude, I'll tell you that. I didn't think she'd return at 40-1 – she was like 12-1 this morning. So it's not a shock, I'm just shocked at the price to be fair."

Son shines

Son Of Man produced a sparkling performance on his debut when overcoming a slow start in division one of the 6f novice.

Bought for 75,000gns at the October yearling sale, the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained juvenile was doing all his best work at the finish and won by one and three-quarter lengths under David Egan.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 19 September 2023Last updated 18:31, 19 September 2023
