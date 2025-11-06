'It's nobody's fault when you're trying to battle with nature' - Newbury's opening race declared a walkover

The opening race of Newbury's first jumps meeting of the season was a walkover after Grade 2 winner Sixmilebridge was declared a late non-runner by Fergal O'Brien.

Sixmilebridge, who was an impressive winner over hurdles at Cheltenham on Trials day, was set to make his debut over fences in the 2m2½f beginners' chase, but O'Brien decided to withdraw his runner on the back of walking the track on raceday morning.

The chase course was described as good, good to firm in places, with the Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies-trained Josh The Boss the only other runner.

O'Brien said: "It's frustrating, but it's nobody's fault when you're trying to battle with nature. I walked the course at 10.30am, and although they were describing it as good, good to firm, you always hope it'll be on the easier side of good. I was hoping they got the rain last night, but they didn't."

Sixmilebridge was also a non-runner at Wetherby last week due to a temperature, and O'Brien will now look at Sandown's card on Sunday for his first start of the campaign.

He said: "Kielan [Woods] will walk the track after he rides at Newbury, and that'll give us an idea. We'll try to find the right day, but it's frustrating for him because he's been ready to run for a couple of weeks."

Josh The Boss: the beneficiary of the walkover Credit: Steve Davies

The outcome meant that connections of Josh The Boss , who finished second of two at Warwick on Tuesday, picked up the winning prize-money without the need to run.

Joint-trainer Willy Twiston-Davies said: "Our horse ran nicely the other day and we were willing to give it another go for the prize-money. We were giving him the experience as he obviously likes quick ground, but I understand Fergal's reasoning about the ground as his horse has never run on anything quicker than good to soft."

Dry autumn having an impact

Another walkover took place at Ludlow last month, the first example since a revision of the rules in March . The sole horse taking part no longer has to go to the racecourse and walk over the winning line under their jockey.

A lack of rain means quicker than ideal conditions are present at some jumps tracks this autumn. Exeter's meeting on Friday will take place on good ground, while Wincanton's card on Saturday has cut up with only the bumper attracting eight runners, the standard terms for three places in each-way betting.

The chase course at the Somerset track was good to firm, good in places on Thursday and is set to host the feature Badger Beers Handicap Chase, which has attracted just seven declarations. Conditions are marginally better on the hurdles track as good, good to firm in places, with the Grade 2 Elite Hurdle set to feature four runners.

