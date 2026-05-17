'It's nice to keep the momentum rolling' - Jamie Snowden's fine start to the new season continues

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Jamie Snowden's red-hot start to the season continued with Our Guide , although the odds-on favourite made heavy weather of landing the 2m6f novice hurdle.

The five-year-old was sent off at 30-100 to back up his win at Exeter last month. After making mistakes at the final two flights, he fought off Ka Mate Du Brivet to win by three and a quarter lengths.

"He won nicely at Exeter last time and it's nice to see him do it again and defy a 7lb penalty," said Snowden.

"He gave the second a chance, but it looks like there's more improvement to come. We'll give him a chance to progress with his jumping over hurdles for the time being."

Our Guide took Snowden's 2026-27 strike-rate to a healthy 30 per cent, following the best season of the trainer's career last term.

He added: "Last season was a career best for us, and it has been a trend for the yard for the last five or six years. We won't have loads for the summer, but it's nice to keep that momentum rolling."

Gingell in the groove

Freddie Gingell's flying start to the campaign for boss Paul Nicholls shows no signs of letting up, the rider partnering Jena D'Oudairies to victory in the 3m2½f mares' handicap hurdle.

The success took Gingell's strike-rate when riding for Nicholls this term to an excellent 43 per cent.

Something scores

A Little Something , who had made the frame in four of her previous five runs, picked up a deserved success in the 2m3½f mares' handicap chase when scoring by 99 lengths, a victory made easier after the fall of main market rival Little Wren four fences from home.

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