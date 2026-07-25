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Reportstoday
14:35 York

'Today was a relief' – Andrew Balding delighted as Item bounces back from Derby flop to win York Stakes

Item: won the Sky Bet York Stakes
Item: won the Sky Bet York StakesCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play5 ran
14:35 YorkFlat Turf, Group 2
Distance: 1m2½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Item
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Pride Of Arras
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Damysus
    fav5/4
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Item got his career back on track following Derby disappointment when running out a convincing winner of the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes.

Trained by Andrew Balding, who earlier in the day landed the Group 3 Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes with Moonrise at Ascot, the three-year-old took advantage of a step back in trip to defeat Pride Of Arras in second.

The Frankel colt had finished a below-par ninth in the Betfred Derby last time, but bounced back to take his record to four wins from five starts. He was also cut to 10-1 (from 16) with Coral for the Juddmonte International back at the track next month.

Speaking to ITV Racing from Ascot, Balding said: "I only saw it on a little screen, but it looked good. I'm thrilled and it's nice to have him back on track. We need to discuss what's next, but today was a relief and it was a good performance. We'll see what our options are."

Rob Hornby takes in the plaudits on returning to the winner's enclosure aboard Item
Rob Hornby takes in the plaudits on returning to the winner's enclosure aboard ItemCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

It was a second course-and-distance for the Juddmonte-owned colt, who backed up his Dante success on the Knavesmire in May. It was also the second victory for Rob Hornby on Item, with the rider following up his Bath victory from last season due to the owners' retained rider, Colin Keane, being engaged at Ascot. 

The Wathnan-owned Damysus, who was backed into 5-4 favourite, had to settle for third, ahead of Royal Champion and Dancing Gemini in the last two positions.

Read more . . .

A rare Willie Mullins target, a Swedish sprint hopeful and O'Meara mob-handed in Golden Mile - Goodwood day four fields take shape 

'I found her in Greece' – how a breeder's chance discovery led to an emphatic Grade 2 success for a €30,000 yearling 

Chelmsford saved as Arc steps in to take reins at troubled racecourse 

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Lambourn correspondent

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14:35 YorkPlay
Sky Bet York Stakes (Group 2)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Item
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Pride Of Arras
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Damysus
    fav5/4
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