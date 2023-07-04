'It's nice to be at all the tracks' - Billy Loughnane makes travel worthwhile to go clear in apprentice championship

Billy Loughnane’s pursuit of the apprentice jockeys' title was apparent as he made use of a full book of rides at Brighton to record his first winners at the track, less than 16 hours after he’d been in action 460 miles away at Musselburgh.

Loughnane rode a winner from his three rides at the Scottish track’s evening fixture on Monday where was involved in the finale at 9pm. After clocking up the miles, the 17-year-old helped Darvel justify 5-2 favouritism in Brighton’s opening mile handicap.

Loughnane’s only previous ride for winning trainer Patrick Chamings had come aboard the same horse when he was seventh at Goodwood last month.

“Mr Chamings, the last day I rode him, was confident that he’s got a lot more ability than his mark shows, so I knew when I was in front and started galloping away that he wasn’t going to stop,” Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing.

Success on George Boughey’s Gallimimus in the 1m2f handicap that followed completed a double for Loughnane and moved him two winners clear of last year’s champion apprentice Benoit de la Sayette.

“It’s nice to be at all the tracks and getting experience,” Loughnane added. “I’m at Epsom tomorrow and I haven’t ridden there before, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Kitten keeps on rolling

Gatwick Kitten made it third time lucky for Ed Dunlop at Yarmouth on Friday and the six-year-old quickly followed up under a penalty in the 6f Class 6 event.

The 11-10 favourite won twice at Brighton when with Ali Stronge last season and recorded his third course success under Taylor Fisher.

Read these next:

'It was a long road back' - Jack Kennedy rides first winner since fifth leg break in January

'I was really confident' - Eilean Dubh records first win of the season in Watson Memorial Cup

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.