'It's nice for her confidence' - Notre Maison off the mark at 16th attempt for Stuart Kittow

Trainer Stuart Kittow is confident Notre Maison can build on her first career victory in the 5½f classified stakes and believes the addition of headgear played a crucial role in Tuesday's success.

The four-year-old filly was equipped with first-time cheekpieces, which appeared to work to good effect as she finished a length and three-quarters clear of Arzaak under Neil Callan.

Notre Maison had gone 15 starts without success for the yard, but she ended that drought here and her Devon-based handler was pleased she was able to get off the mark.

He said: "It’s nice for her confidence and hopefully we can find a similar race for her very soon.

"She’s gone close a few times and I think the cheekpieces helped inside the last half a furlong because that’s where she’s been fading in her races."

Kittow was making it five wins from 32 runners this year, and added: "We’re pleased with how everything is going at the moment. We’re keeping them rolling and having a winner can often help.

"We’re lucky to have patient owners who only run their horses when they should and not when they want to, and that helps when they understand the job."

It was the first part to a double for Callan, who partnered the Ed Dunlop-trained Greek Giant to a 21-length success in the 1m4f classified stakes.

Drought over

Mickey Mongoose got off the mark at the tenth attempt for Charlie Johnston when landing the 1m2f handicap under Franny Norton.

Striking gold

Panning For Gold cruised to victory in the mile handicap for David Simcock, following up his win at Yarmouth last Thursday.

