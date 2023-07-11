'It's lovely when it works out' - first track winner for King and Queen as Value Added edges out rivals

The King and Queen enjoyed their first winner at the track when Value Added landed the 1m1½f fillies' novice and could be set for a leading chance at Glorious Goodwood next.

The Richard Hughes-trained three-year-old scored by a length under William Buick to give the royals their first Wolves breakthrough with their second runner since inheriting the racing operation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

"It's lovely when it works out. She was due a win to be fair," Hughes said. "This was an opportunity we couldn't resist as we've got £20,000 for it being a Great British Bonus race.

"I'd love to aim her at a fillies' handicap at Goodwood over a mile and a quarter as the race looks like it'll suit her – I just hope it works out now!"

Hughes and Buick doubled up with odds-on favourite Sharp Power winning the 6f handicap, which took the trainer's strike-rate to 26 per cent in the last fortnight.

"William gave him a peach of a ride," he added. "Racing is a funny game because in the spring the first four weeks were hell. We rode the storm and I can't complain with how we're doing now."

Red-hot form

Trainer James Evans made it two wins from his last four runners when Bungle Bay narrowly landed the second division of the 6f handicap.

His head victory also continued the strong form of apprentice jockey Joe Leavy, who is now operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

