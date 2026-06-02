'It’s lovely to go out on such a high' - Noel Williams calls time on training career due to financial pressures

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Noel Williams saddled a winner with his final runner before announcing he was quitting training because of financial pressures.

Lairig Mor won the 2m bumper at odds of 9-1 on his debut, scoring by three lengths from Moi Mon Vieux, before Williams revealed he would no longer be training.

“It’s a fairytale finish and it’s lovely to go out on such a high," said Williams. "I thought he’d run well, but I wasn’t expecting him to win.”

The trainer admitted the financial realities of the sport had left him with little choice despite his love of training. He added: “We got to the point where we were losing money rather than running a business to make money.

“We didn’t really have enough horses or enough backing to balance the books. It wasn’t for the want of trying, but these days you need a lot of financial input and we just didn’t have it.

“I love doing what I do and I’d like to think I was quite good at it, but it was the sensible thing to do.”

Williams admitted he would miss every aspect of training, from the early mornings to looking after owners, and said he would return “at the drop of a hat” if the right opportunity arose.

“I think we’re all capable of carrying on a bit longer than we should because it’s a passion and you do it for the love of it. But I got to the point where I thought: ‘Don’t be silly here.’”

Williams started training in 2013 and saddled 77 winners over jumps, with his best season coming in 2015-16 when he sent out ten winners.

The trainer’s highest-level success came in 2022 when Largy G won the Grade 2 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury. He had won the same race with Briery Queen in 2016 when it held Listed status.

Fantastic Ms Fox won a Listed hurdle at Doncaster for Noel Williams Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Williams said: “That Grade 2 win was pretty special because she was still a maiden at the time. We’ve had Listed chase winners and black-type horses and we’ve always done particularly well with the mares. We seem to have a bit of a knack with them. I’m proud of what we achieved with limited opportunities.

“I’d have loved to have trained more winners and more horses, but you can only train what’s there. I’ve loved almost every minute of it.”

Class from Keighley

Freddie Keighley belied his inexperience as the sole claimer in the field with a superb front-running ride on Duke Of Luckley in the 2m handicap chase.

The Martin Keighley-trained nine-year-old was sent off the 11-1 outsider in the five-runner contest and, returning from a 223-day break, was quickly sent to the front by the 5lb claimer.

The pair soon established a sizeable advantage and never saw another rival as Duke Of Luckley powered home 15 lengths clear.

The jockey said: “He always felt in his comfort zone and got everybody else out of theirs. He sees out the two miles very well and his jumping is his main asset. I’d say he gained a fair few lengths through his jumping because he’s so efficient.

“Down the back I thought I’d use his jumping to stretch them out a bit more and then I could half-sit on him around the bend turning in. Then I thought: ‘Let’s go and win our race,’ because he still felt like he had plenty left.”

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