'It's lovely to do it for my dad' - Freddie Gordon wins Great Yorkshire for father Chris as Annual Invictus holds on

What a day for teenage jockey Freddie Gordon , who blazed a trail on Annual Invictus for his dad and had just enough left in the tank to hold on and land the biggest prize of his young career in the SBK Great Yorkshire Chase. But he made his father sweat.

Chris Gordon's horses have not been lasting home this season and the trainer feared that the rallying Forward Plan was going to get up close home and deny his son a famous victory.

However, Freddie, 18 and a conditional jockey with Nicky Henderson, had the confidence of youth and always thought the 16-1 shot would hold on.

"I rode him at Newbury and he did exactly the same thing," he said of the winner. "He bowled along then at the end of the race he looked like he was going to get caught but kept going, and I was hoping he'd do that here.

"My old man said try and just pop out and go on your own. When the other horse came to me I was just hoping he had a bit left in the tank, and I think he kept his head in front the whole time. As soon as he gets a bit of company he keeps going, it gives him a bit more encouragement.

"It's some day and it's lovely to do it for my dad. I'll thank him when I get home later – we'll have a nice dinner together."

A relieved and proud winning trainer said of Annual Invictus: "He's happier out in front and it's not very often you can get a soft lead like that. He's not the quickest horse in the world but he carries on a good gallop.

"My horses haven't really been seeing out their races this season, they've been coming into the straight and petering out. But at Newbury the other day we had two who both finished their race off very well so I thought maybe it's turning a bit.

"I thought the other horse had got us, but we scrapped back. It's lovely and it looks like we've turned the corner in the yard."

It was a truly emotional success as Annual Invictus is owned by Gordon's farrier Tom Smith, while winning groom Anna Samson once led the trainer up on a winner when she was just 13.

Gordon admitted: "It's very special with my son on board. That was brilliant and I'm thrilled for everyone."

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.