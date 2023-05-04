'It's like we've come full circle' - Gemma Tutty delighted as Little Jo returns to form

It had been nearly two years since Little Jo's last victory under then 3lb claimer Gemma Tutty, but a year after becoming his ex-jockey's first runner as a trainer, the nine-year-old finally got back in front in the mile selling handicap.

Tutty said: "It's taken a lot longer than I had hoped, but he's finally got his head in front and it's like we've come full circle – it's just over a year ago that he was my first runner."

Winless in 16 starts since Tutty took over the yard from her mother Karen, Little Jo roared back to form, pulling clear by five and a half lengths under Laura Coughlan.

"It doesn't matter that it's only a seller, it's just incredible," added Tutty. "We've had this horse in the yard for such a long time and he means a lot to everyone in the team so it's great to see him win.

"He's put in some gallant efforts and he's been wonderful. He's had a lot of young riders learning the ropes on him over the years and I'm absolutely thrilled to get him back in the winner's enclosure."

This was Little Jo's last run for Tutty as he changed hands in the auction after the race. He will remain in his trainer's care for now until he heads to his new owners in Ireland.

Tutty said: "He's actually been bought in the auction afterwards, which I didn't see coming, but he's coming home with us tonight so we don't have to say goodbye just yet."

Comfortable Concorde

The George Boughey-trained Concorde recorded his third win in three weeks with a comfortable success in the mile handicap under Ben Curtis.

