Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
13:30 Wincanton
premium

'It's like I've won the Gold Cup again' - Henrietta Knight the centre of attention but maybe don't ask her for a selfie

All smiles as Henrietta Knight arrives at Wincanton on Friday
All smiles as Henrietta Knight arrives at Wincanton on FridayCredit: Dan Mullan
Play15 ran
13:30 Wincanton2m 4f Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Ilanz
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11Idefix De Ciergues
    8/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Great Ocean
    11/1

It was not long ago Wincanton was set to welcome one racing celebrity only for the weather to scupper those arrangements, but the track did host a luminary when Henrietta Knight returned to the fray on Friday.

Perhaps her sequel in the training ranks prompted representatives from The Daily Telegraph and Guardian to make the trip to the Somerset venue, where three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy was due to make his hurdling debut last month only for that particular meeting to be cancelled.

There was an inspection in place for Knight's big day, but officials never seemed too concerned and the fixture was swiftly given the green light, allowing the jumps icon to saddle her first runners since March 2015.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 12 January 2024inReports

Last updated 17:30, 12 January 2024

icon
13:30 WincantonPlay
Start Your RacingTV Free Trial Now Handicap Hurdle15 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Ilanz
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11Idefix De Ciergues
    8/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Great Ocean
    11/1
more inReports
more inReports