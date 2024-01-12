'It's like I've won the Gold Cup again' - Henrietta Knight the centre of attention but maybe don't ask her for a selfie
- 1st2Ilanz11/2
- 2nd11Idefix De Ciergues8/1
- 3rd6Great Ocean11/1
It was not long ago Wincanton was set to welcome one racing celebrity only for the weather to scupper those arrangements, but the track did host a luminary when Henrietta Knight returned to the fray on Friday.
Perhaps her sequel in the training ranks prompted representatives from The Daily Telegraph and Guardian to make the trip to the Somerset venue, where three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy was due to make his hurdling debut last month only for that particular meeting to be cancelled.
There was an inspection in place for Knight's big day, but officials never seemed too concerned and the fixture was swiftly given the green light, allowing the jumps icon to saddle her first runners since March 2015.
Published on 12 January 2024inReports
Last updated 17:30, 12 January 2024
