'It's incredible to ride my first winner, I just can't describe how it feels' - amateur Freddie Robson gets off the mark

Successful pony racer turned amateur jockey Freddie Robson scored on just his third start under rules when landing the opening 'hands and heels' handicap hurdle for budding amateurs and conditionals on Mr Griffiths.

The youngster sat off the pace set by Sweet Magic. He then struck for home on Jonjo and AJ O'Neill's runner off the final bend to score going away, to the delight of punters who backed him into 6-4 favouritism from 7-4 in the morning.

The 16-year-old is attached to Tim Vaughan in south Wales and he looked pretty stylish when scoring by 26 lengths in the 3m2f contest.

Robson was delighted and told Racing TV: "It's incredible to ride my first winner and I just can't describe how it feels. I had a feeling he would win, and he loved the track and jumped very well. I didn't look around when I hit the front as I just wanted to get to the line. That's third time lucky if you like."

As for targets, Robson is setting the bar high. He said: "Hopefully I can be champion jockey one day but we'll take it day by day. I've not long left school and I'm attached to Tim Vaughan where I'm learning plenty."

Skelton closing in

Harry Skelton moved on to 99 winners for the season with a double for his brother Dan, including a smooth victory on the classy Sinnatra in the 2m3f novice hurdle.

The 4-11 chance did not come off the bridle to defeat second-favourite Four Springs.

The duo later followed up when Harry Bright held on in the 2m3f handicap hurdle to leave Harry, champion jockey in 2020-21, one shy of registering a century for the eighth time.

