- More
'It’s important to show we can take a horse from scratch' - Brandenburg scores at 25-1 for trainer's first juvenile winner
- 1st1Brandenburg25/1
- 2nd3Concert Pitch9/4
- 3rd9Lairy Mary20/1
The opening 5f maiden was delayed after Golden Buzz and Mr De Maggs were withdrawn at the stalls, but there was no trouble in the gates for Brandenburg, who struck at 25-1.
Having finished 12th on his debut in the Brocklesby, he built on that experience to outrun his odds, hitting the front late to deny the fancied Concert Pitch by half a length under Oliver Stammers.
It was a notable success for trainer Stephen Hanlon, who had taken over the licence from Ann Duffield at the start of 2026, recording his first turf winner and first juvenile success.
Hanlon said: “It’s important to show we can take a horse from scratch and bring them through to get results.
“I felt the experience would stand him in good stead today. I think he’ll stay further as well given the manner in which he won.”
Despite only taking over at the beginning of the year, Hanlon has trebled the number of horses in the yard.
He added: “We’ve got 30 horses now and when I took over at the start of the year we had about ten. But we want to improve the quality as well.”
Easterby treble
Making his 118th start, Copper Knight showed he was not finished yet as he landed the 5f handicap under David Allan. It was a 19th success for the Tim Easterby-trained veteran and his first at the East Yorkshire track.
That played part of a 274-1 treble for the trainer, with Allan aboard all three winners. Lake Muritz landed the 5f fillies’ novice, while Lyrical Song made it back-to-back course wins in the feature handicap.
Read this next:
'She's pretty smart' - Richard Hughes unearths another exciting filly with Royal Ascot hopes
Jockey Club issues fresh ultimatum and threatens to join Ascot in quitting Racecourse Association
Ascot carries out threat to leave Racecourse Association sparking major rupture in British racing
Join Racing Post+ Ultimate now and use the code DIXON20 to get 20% off for a whole year and get exclusive access to Martin Dixon's fantastic insight. Only available on annual subscriptions. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30, 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends, you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Warwick: 'She saves her best for this track' - Crystal Days kicks off a 24-1 double for Ben Jones and Ben Pauling
- Fakenham: 'He has taken us through all sorts of trials and tribulations' – Tommie Beau wins Norfolk National again after four-year gap
- Kempton: 'With a turn of foot like that it's exciting' - Thunder Call strikes to continue Cieren Fallon's hot streak
- Down Royal: 'I didn’t think I was going to win' - Berto Ramirez lands his first win at 25-1 for Andrew McNamara
- Bath: 'A day I'll remember forever' - amateur responsible for looking after The Jukebox Man celebrates first winner under rules
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650
- Warwick: 'She saves her best for this track' - Crystal Days kicks off a 24-1 double for Ben Jones and Ben Pauling
- Fakenham: 'He has taken us through all sorts of trials and tribulations' – Tommie Beau wins Norfolk National again after four-year gap
- Kempton: 'With a turn of foot like that it's exciting' - Thunder Call strikes to continue Cieren Fallon's hot streak
- Down Royal: 'I didn’t think I was going to win' - Berto Ramirez lands his first win at 25-1 for Andrew McNamara
- Bath: 'A day I'll remember forever' - amateur responsible for looking after The Jukebox Man celebrates first winner under rules
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650