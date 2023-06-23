'I’m enjoying the moment' - Frankie Dettori doubles up to claim eighth Sandringham as Coppice powers to victory

Frankie Dettori fired himself into contention to become top jockey at this year’s Royal Ascot when he secured his eighth success in the Sandringham Stakes on the John and Thady-trained Coppice.

Owned by Juddmonte, the three-year-old Kingman filly was sent off 6-1 joint favourite and pulled a length clear of 33-1 shot Breege. After drawing a blank on the opening day of the meeting, Dettori has ridden a winner every day since and also scored on Porta Fortuna in the opening Albany Stakes on day four of the royal meeting, making it 81 at Royal Ascot in total.

Speaking to ITV Racing, the jockey said: "It’s unbelievable, I love Ascot and I will be sad but I’m enjoying the moment. I won my first Gold Cup in 1992 and 31 years later I won my ninth. It’s been a good place for me and I’ve still got Saturday."

Juddmonte have been one of racing’s major operations over the years and Dettori expressed his delight at providing them with a winner. He said: "It's a good effort. The Juddmonte team is here and they know their stuff. To get a winner for them is amazing because they’ve been great supporters of me with Enable and all the other great horses. They’re on the board and I’m very pleased.

Coppice leads home the field in the Sandringham Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

"There was a point where we thought she [Coppice] was a Guineas filly but she didn't come to hand lately. We put her in this race because we thought she'd be very competitive and she is."

Juddmonte’s HH Prince Saud Bin Khalid Bin Abdullah added: "We are very grateful and thankful. Obviously everybody is happy and I think today is a special day and we’re happy to have a winner. She is superb and we expected her to fare well but she did much better than that."

Aidan O’Brien, who has yet to win this race, came closest with Unless in fourth. Jackie Oh, sent off joint-favourite alongside Coppice, finished down the field in 20th.

