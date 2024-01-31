Racing Post logo
14:25 Leicester

'It's hard work without the winners' - joy for Sarah-Jayne Davies as Nine Nine Nine ends trainer's two-year drought

Sarah-Jayne Davies: recorded her first winner in 748 days thanks to Nine Nine Nine at Leicester
Sarah-Jayne Davies: saddled first winner in 748 days
Play8 ran
14:25 Leicester2m 6½f Chase, Handicap Novice
Distance: 2m 6½fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Nine Nine Nine
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Committee Of One
    25/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Deadly Missile
    9/1

Trainer Sarah-Jayne Davies was relieved when her two-year winless run came to an end after Nine Nine Nine caused a 14-1 shock in the 2m6½f novice handicap chase.

Davies, who is based near Leominster in Herefordshire, was last successful with Royal Act in January 2022, but hopes her latest win can be the catalyst for more success.

She said: "We've had a lot of placed results, but we've only got cheaply bought horses in the yard – they're two- or three-grand horses really. We're mostly going for the places, which we've been doing, but you need a bit of luck to get some winners back on the board.

"We're a small, family team and I've only a couple members of staff, but we all work so hard and I do every shift too – I work seven days a week. It's hard work, especially without the winners, because nobody asks about the second or thirds.

"We have lots of those but not many winners, so hopefully this is the start of it and we can start rolling forward again."

Nine Nine Nine was making his eighth start for the yard, and Davies added: "I'm delighted and it was needed – he really tried. He's been running well, but we've just been having mishaps with him. He's still got a lot to learn, so hopefully he can learn from that."

Red-hot Johnston

Jockey Dylan Johnston continued his rich vein of form when completing a treble, headlined by success on the Olly Murphy-trained Grandads Cottage in the feature 2m4f handicap chase.

Johnston, who has now won on each of his last four rides, also scored on Murphy's Transatlantic in the opening 1m7½f claiming hurdle and Royale Dance in the 2m4½f mares' handicap hurdle for Noel Williams. 

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 31 January 2024inReports

Last updated 17:07, 31 January 2024

