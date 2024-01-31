'It's hard work without the winners' - joy for Sarah-Jayne Davies as Nine Nine Nine ends trainer's two-year drought

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Trainer Sarah-Jayne Davies was relieved when her two-year winless run came to an end after Nine Nine Nine caused a 14-1 shock in the 2m6½f novice handicap chase.

Davies, who is based near Leominster in Herefordshire, was last successful with Royal Act in January 2022, but hopes her latest win can be the catalyst for more success.

She said: "We've had a lot of placed results, but we've only got cheaply bought horses in the yard – they're two- or three-grand horses really. We're mostly going for the places, which we've been doing, but you need a bit of luck to get some winners back on the board.

"We're a small, family team and I've only a couple members of staff, but we all work so hard and I do every shift too – I work seven days a week. It's hard work, especially without the winners, because nobody asks about the second or thirds.

"We have lots of those but not many winners, so hopefully this is the start of it and we can start rolling forward again."

Nine Nine Nine was making his eighth start for the yard, and Davies added: "I'm delighted and it was needed – he really tried. He's been running well, but we've just been having mishaps with him. He's still got a lot to learn, so hopefully he can learn from that."

Red-hot Johnston

Jockey Dylan Johnston continued his rich vein of form when completing a treble, headlined by success on the Olly Murphy-trained Grandads Cottage in the feature 2m4f handicap chase.

Johnston, who has now won on each of his last four rides, also scored on Murphy's Transatlantic in the opening 1m7½f claiming hurdle and Royale Dance in the 2m4½f mares' handicap hurdle for Noel Williams.

