'It's hard to put into words' - 19-year-old conditional jockey speechless after riding first winner
- 1st7Copper Cove4/1
- 2nd9Torneo7/2
- 3rd8Stopherandgo150/1
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Conditional jockey Ben Macey was speechless after riding his first winner.
There was no 13th time unlucky for the 19-year-old on Copper Cove at Fontwell. He took the lead off front-runner Torneo approaching the last in the 2m1½f handicap hurdle, before going on to score handsomely for his boss, Jonjo O'Neill, at the Sussex track.
The Welshman had steered the seven-year-old into second on his previous outing at Uttoxeter and went one better to the tune of seven lengths.
Macey said: "It's hard to put into words what this means. I can't describe it. It's my 13th ride, and I have had some seconds and thirds, but this is pretty special."
O'Neill said: "Ben is a lovely lad and a nice rider. He gave the horse a lovely ride. He joined us to become a jockey, and he's going in the right direction and he's a hard worker. I think most of his family are at the track to see it."
Muddy marvel
Robert Walford enjoyed a change in fortune after some near-misses in recent weeks when Art Decco slogged through the mud to land the feature 3m2f handicap chase under Harry Kimber.
Tom Bellamy, rider of runner-up Dr Kananga, had the cleanest silks at the finish when making a brave attempt to make all, but was caught before the final fence.
Such was the mud flying in the heavy ground that Kimber admitted he could not see in the home straight and left it all to his mount.
He told Sky Sports: "Honestly, all the credit goes to the horse as I couldn't see a thing over the last few fences, but thankfully he could."
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more
Published on 14 February 2024inReports
Last updated 19:37, 14 February 2024
- Hereford: good day for Jonjo O'Neill as Soldierofthestorm completes across-the-card double
- Dundalk: Dylan Browne McMonagle takes the plaudits with dead-heat second leg of sparkling treble
- Lingfield: 'I heard Harry was off to a cattle market today so I hope he keeps doing that' - Sean Bowen reclaims title race lead
- Ayr: Lucinda Russell passes 50-winner mark in style as Patrick Wadge returns to top of conditional jockeys' standings
- Thurles: 'He was only getting going late' - delight for Jack Kennedy as Zanahiyr breaks his chasing duck
- Hereford: good day for Jonjo O'Neill as Soldierofthestorm completes across-the-card double
- Dundalk: Dylan Browne McMonagle takes the plaudits with dead-heat second leg of sparkling treble
- Lingfield: 'I heard Harry was off to a cattle market today so I hope he keeps doing that' - Sean Bowen reclaims title race lead
- Ayr: Lucinda Russell passes 50-winner mark in style as Patrick Wadge returns to top of conditional jockeys' standings
- Thurles: 'He was only getting going late' - delight for Jack Kennedy as Zanahiyr breaks his chasing duck