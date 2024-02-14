'It's hard to put into words' - 19-year-old conditional jockey speechless after riding first winner

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Conditional jockey Ben Macey was speechless after riding his first winner.

There was no 13th time unlucky for the 19-year-old on Copper Cove at Fontwell. He took the lead off front-runner Torneo approaching the last in the 2m1½f handicap hurdle, before going on to score handsomely for his boss, Jonjo O'Neill, at the Sussex track.

The Welshman had steered the seven-year-old into second on his previous outing at Uttoxeter and went one better to the tune of seven lengths.

Macey said: "It's hard to put into words what this means. I can't describe it. It's my 13th ride, and I have had some seconds and thirds, but this is pretty special."

O'Neill said: "Ben is a lovely lad and a nice rider. He gave the horse a lovely ride. He joined us to become a jockey, and he's going in the right direction and he's a hard worker. I think most of his family are at the track to see it."

Muddy marvel

Robert Walford enjoyed a change in fortune after some near-misses in recent weeks when Art Decco slogged through the mud to land the feature 3m2f handicap chase under Harry Kimber.

Tom Bellamy, rider of runner-up Dr Kananga, had the cleanest silks at the finish when making a brave attempt to make all, but was caught before the final fence.

Harry Kimber: mud-splattered after winning on Art Decco in the feature Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Such was the mud flying in the heavy ground that Kimber admitted he could not see in the home straight and left it all to his mount.

He told Sky Sports: "Honestly, all the credit goes to the horse as I couldn't see a thing over the last few fences, but thankfully he could."

