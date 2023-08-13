'It’s hard not to cry, it’s amazing, the stuff of dreams really' - Frankie Dettori soaks up final Deauville hurrah

If his final Royal Ascot was a marathon, Frankie Dettori managed to fit a lifetime's-worth of "mercis" and "au revoirs" to Deauville into an intense 15 minutes.

In the months to come, at Longchamp, Ascot and Santa Anita, Dettori will be doing well to eclipse the manner of his final Prix Jacques le Marois, after executing a tactically astute ride aboard the mercurial Inspiral.

As Inspiral's owners made way, silverware in hand, Dettori was joined on the podium by a guard of honour from his weighing-room colleagues, capped with a warm embrace from the most popular jockey in the history of racing in France, 81-year-old Yves Saint-Martin.

We learned that Gianfranco Dettori confided in Saint-Martin that he would be sending young Lanfranco to Britain while the two old sparring partners were taking part in an international jockeys' challenge in South Africa.

Dettori's revelations that he enjoys the racing, the food and the crowds at Deauville came as less of a surprise, although the forest of well-wishers who had found their way into the intimate winner's enclosure attests to how well loved he is in these parts.

There may be even more emotional farewells ahead, although Dettori was clearly struggling to hold himself together.

"It’s hard not to cry," said Dettori. "I’m very happy; it’s amazing, the stuff of dreams really. To win your last one. And you heard the public. [I’ve got] a bit of a knot now."

France Galop had kept Dettori in the dark about quite what a fuss they were going to make, and it could have all fallen very flat had Inspiral not played her part to perfection.

"It’s so emotional," said Dettori. "I didn’t expect Yves Saint-Martin to be here, one of my heroes and a legend in France. The Jacques le Marois is steeped in history, with great horses and I’ve won it the last four years straight with John [Gosden].

"It’s probably taking the gloss off Inspiral, she did all the work. I couldn’t write it. To win it, it’s amazing."

Dettori added of the winner: "She has her moments. We took Paddington on – somebody had to do it – on heavy ground and it didn’t work out. But I was easy on the filly because this was always the plan. She needs a good pace and not soft ground. She got both here and when she’s good, she’s very good."

While Dettori attempted to compose himself, Saint-Martin stepped into the breach, adding a simple thought which everyone present will have shared.

"I have so much admiration for him, he’s a fantastic jockey," said Saint-Martin, who knows a thing or two about being the face of the sport for a whole nation. "Racing won’t be the same without him. It will not have the same shine."

Dettori returned the compliment, adding: "I watched Yves and my father racing when I was a kid. Of course Yves is a historic jockey in France. He won the Derby, he won everything around the world. He’s a legend and to have him on the podium, I’m very proud."

If anyone doubted Dettori's affection for Deauville, you need to go back only to the Covid-19 season of 2020, when he stayed here to ride on consecutive weekends rather than race back for York and the complications of quarantine.

Looking back on his eight wins in this mythical race, Dettori said: "Obviously Dubai Millennium was the best of the lot, but only champions win the Jacques le Marois.

"I’ve got nothing next week so I suspect this is my last [time]. It’s an amazing track, it’s six weeks of really great racing, good weather, great food. The town is fantastic. What’s not to like? Everything is fantastic about Deauville!"

