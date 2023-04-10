'It's great to get another win out of him' - Dinny Lacey lined up for Punchestown festival

On this day in 2010, Cork trainer James Motherway enjoyed his finest hour when Bluesea Cracker landed the Irish Grand National, and Easter continued to be kind to him as the Robcour-owned Dinny Lacey came back to form to land the Jack Tyner Memorial Hunters Chase.

A horse who had a peak rating of 135 over fences, point-to-pointing seems to have sweetened him up, and he was rewarded for a good round of jumping under a fine ride from Harry Swan to account for odds-on favourite Ultimate Optimist by three and three-quarter lengths.

Ultimate Optimist's defeat concluded a less than satisfying weekend for his trainer David Christie, which saw both this horse and Ferns Lock lose unbeaten records in hunter chases.

That will not bother Motherway, who said: "Dinny Lacey had lost his way this year, and it was his owner, Brian Acheson, who suggested we go back pointing with him. The plan was to qualify him for Aintree but we just ran out of time. It's great to get another win out of him.

"We had a doubt all season whether he stayed three miles properly, so this trip looks ideal. I thought Harry gave him a super ride. He can just idle a little bit in his races but Harry got some super jumps out of him, and he got a renewed effort out of him when he switched him.

"I would say the boys will be anxious to go to Punchestown with him. I would say he will definitely get an entry."

Callaghan double

Up-and-coming 7lb claimer Kieran Callaghan had already proved to have the confidence of champion trainer Willie Mullins, and he repaid that faith again when partnering the previously frustrating Sir Argus to victory in the opening maiden hurdle.

Poor jumping had been this horse's Achilles heel, but over three miles and half a furlong he jumped better and had the race in safe keeping when making his only mistake at the final flight.

Callaghan said: "His jumping had to improve from the last two runs but he jumped well today. He was plenty keen, but he picked up nicely for me and was idle when he was in front. He got the job done though."

Callaghan completed a double when taking advantage of the spare ride on second reserve Skinnider to land the competitive 2m handicap hurdle. A number of them could have won jumping two out, but Callaghan got a sustained effort from the Martin Hassett-trained mare for a narrow success.

Hassett said: "I fancied her today. All our horses are running well, so we're probably punching above our weight. We are under the radar, so the bookies don't take much notice of us. I got the 33-1.

"She was second in a very good bumper here in 2021 and I thought she was black-type, but something went amiss for a couple of runs; but she is back on song now. I think she wants 2m4f and Kieran thinks the same. I knew she'd stay at it; she is good to jump and he gave her a peach of a ride."

