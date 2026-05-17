'It's great to be back' - Vantheman gives Tom Eaves his first winner since January after injury setback

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Tom Eaves had a welcome first winner since returning from an injury setback when partnering Vantheman to success in the 5f handicap, despite dropping his whip in the closing stages.

Eaves returned this month after being on the sidelines since January and struck on his fifth ride since his comeback on the Kevin Ryan-trained five-year-old, who scored by half a length without the rider having the assistance of the whip inside the final furlong.

"I had a bit of a hip injury, but I feel good now and it's great to be back," Eaves told ITV Racing.

Vantheman was back to his best, having finished last at Thirsk this month when drama at the start blew his chance.

Eaves said: "If he wasn't a bit lively beforehand, I'd have been worried – he's always like that. He's been going well at home, but has just been unfortunate. Last time the blind got stuck in the blinkers, so this was essentially the first time he properly raced in them. He's done it well."

Danger delivers

Red Spells Danger had no worries when making a mockery of his rivals in the 6f handicap on his debut in that company.

Jockey David Allan said: "I thought he was a seven-furlong horse, but Tim [Easterby, trainer] was right. We didn't learn a lot from the race, apart from he was better than them. His stride is absolutely huge and as soon as we hit the rising ground, he started eating into his rivals."

The four-length victory completed a rapid double for Allan and Tim Easterby, following Mind Those Steps' win in the 6f novice.

Mae best

Mae Amor roared back to her best when defying a five-month absence with a 66-1 shock success in the 5f handicap.

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