'It's great for a small stable like us' - Bellaphina lands decent pot for Kinsella

Trainer John Kinsella and jockey Conor Maxwell combined to land the €50,000 fillies' handicap with the likeable Bellaphina, who followed up her maiden success at Limerick. The 13-2 shot showed a smart turn of foot to hit the front 100 yards out in the mile contest and held on gamely by a head from Clounmacon.

The Wicklow-based stable seem to have unearthed a very useful filly and Kinsella is hopeful she can continue to spearhead his operation.

The trainer said: "I thought she was well handicapped and we knew she would come on loads from the last day. We were confident she could put up a good performance.

"She has plenty of gears but she’s very very tough. To have a winner here on the first day of Guineas weekend is great for a small stable like us. Hopefully she can fly the flag for us now for the rest of the season."

Halford and Collins strike again

The Mick Halford and Tracey Collins partnership notched their second winner since joining forces when Ostraka stormed home, coming from last to first to take the 6f fillies' maiden at odds of 50-1.

The three-year-old was always travelling well under Ronan Whelan but was racing away from the main action on the near side. However, once Whelan asked his mount the question she began a blistering run to sprint away and win by two and a half lengths.

Halford said: "She’s a beautiful filly. She was bought by the late Garrett Freyne as a yearling and I phoned him that night and said maybe you would throw my name in the hat for her.

"Thankfully we got her, and last year we took her to a barrier trial and things didn’t work out. We put her away and she seems to be only getting going for us now.

"I thought she would come on for the run so I would be surprised if there wasn’t more to come from her."

Joseph O'Brien opened his account on Guineas weekend when Nemonte landed the opening 6f maiden at 20-1.

