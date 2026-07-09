'It's good fun and something different' - rare Flat appearance for Jonathan England pays off with winner for his wife

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jump jockey Jonathan England came out on the right side of a photo-finish to register a rare Flat success aboard Great in the 6f handicap.

The 35-year-old has had 589 rides over jumps in the past five seasons and is seldom seen on the Flat, making just 49 appearances. Most of them have been for his wife, Sam England, who trains Great.

But he made the most of the opportunity by steering the four-year-old back into the winner's enclosure for the first time since May 2025.

Great was trained by Richard Hannon before moving to England's yard in March, and the 9-1 shot showed plenty of determination to collar Mr Cool and win by a short head, getting off the mark for his new stable at the seventh attempt.

"He's been a bit frustrating," the rider told Racing TV. "He had a few niggly things with him. I put my name forward for him today because I feel like the horse offered a lot more at home. Maybe he has dropped to a winning mark, and it's nice he's got his head in front.

"I felt like we went quick, but I'm used to riding over jumps!"

That success made it three winners from the trainer's last nine runners over the past fortnight and gave the rider his third Flat winner.

He said: "The horses are running well, so long may it continue, and I enjoy it [the Flat] when I win. It's good fun and it's something different."

Read more:

'He's like a pet' - Rebel’s Romance refuses to wilt as he digs deep for a 22nd career success in the Princess of Wales’s Stakes

Derby runner-up Maltese Cross primed for another crack at Group 1 level - but O’Brien family contenders lie in wait

Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am and our unmissable daily form package The Edge at 8am, to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.

Also available to arrive direct to your inbox free of charge are the likes of On The Nose, our daily morning news bulletin, The Ante-Postman, in which tipster Robbie Wilders outlines his best long-range bets every Wednesday, and The Punt, our essential Saturday tipping service delivered every Friday evening at 7pm.

Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.