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'It's fantastic to see him win' - a rare Flat runner for Chris Gordon results in success as Alashos ends 21-month losing run
- 1st3Alashos7/1
- 2nd8Big Time Rascal13/2
- 3rd1Mighty Ruler10/1
A rare Flat runner for Chris Gordon resulted in success as Alashos landed division two of the 6f handicap.
Gordon predominantly trains jumpers and finished the season just ended with 45 winners, the second-best tally of his career. He has recently received the Johnny and Samantha de la Hey-owned Captain Bellamy and Ivaldi, who were moved from Paul Nicholls.
Sent off at 7-1, Alashos recorded his first win in 21 starts and a first success for Gordon, having last won in July 2024 when trained by James Horton.
Gordon’s other runner, Southbank, finished second in the first division and unfortunately he was the recipient of the trainer's wager.
“I backed Southbank, but didn’t bet on Alashos,” said Gordon. “But it was fantastic to see him win as it had been a while since his last.
“He’s the type who does as little as possible at home, but he’s one of just four Flat horses we have, so it’s good to keep the ball rolling ahead of a few summer jumpers.”
Juvenile joy
Alpe D’Huez continued Archie Watson's strong recent record with juveniles with an eye-catching debut in the 6f novice stakes.
The trainer has sent out six two-year-olds so far this season, with four winning and the other two finishing third.
Ridden by Hollie Doyle, Alpe D'Huez was well backed into 5-6 and justified that support, making all for a comfortable three-length success over the 33-1 chance Greek Street.
Doyle doubled up when riding the Hughie Morrison-trained Mythical Bird to win the 1m2f fillies' handicap.
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