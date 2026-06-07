'It's exciting as we've not got right to the bottom of him yet' - Tenability fends off Hamish in Listed 1-2 for William Haggas

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A smart piece of work alongside Derby runner-up Maltese Cross told Cieren Fallon all he needed to know about Tenability 's potential and the four-year-old lived up to that promise with success in the Tapster Stakes.

The 11-10 favourite went on a four-race winning streak last year and notched his first success since stepping out of handicap company in Sunday's Listed contest, despite being pushed right to the line by stablemate Hamish, who rallied smartly to get within a neck of the winner under Tom Marquand.

"I made a mistake on him at Newbury last time, I went too soon and got caught late on," Fallon told Racing TV. "I thought I was being clever by getting a first run on the Karl Burke horse [Convergent] but it came back up and beat me, so I made sure I didn't make that mistake today, although Hamish was very tough there and battled back.

"Tenability's a horse that's progressing all the time. He put in a solid bit of work on the Al Bahathri with Maltese Cross the other day and I was very happy with him, so I was confident. We've not got right to the bottom of him yet, he's still on the up, so it's exciting."

Debut delight

The Harv (right) fights to victory in the 6f novice stakes Credit: Getty Images

The Harv was well backed to make a winning debut in the 6f novice but had to pull out all the stops to succeed, coming out on the right side of a photo-finish with Oakford by a nose.

The £260,000 purchase was shortened to 5-6 ahead of his first run and had to survive a stewards' inquiry, but he held on for trainer Michael O'Callaghan and could now reappear at Royal Ascot.

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