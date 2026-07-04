'It's easy on horses like that, he was a league above' - Al Aasy drops in class to strike in Listed event

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Multiple Group 3 winner Al Aasy proved a cut above his rivals as he returned to winning ways in the Listed Charlie Wood Stakes.

It was four starts ago in August 2025 that the veteran recorded the most recent of his eight Group 3 wins, meaning this drop in class allowed him to run without a penalty for William Haggas, who had also won the race 12 months ago with Candleford.

Al Aasy had made his seasonal return with a second-placed finish in the John Porter at Newbury in April before going one better here, justifying 4-9 favouritism.

The nine-year-old was ridden out the back by Cieren Fallon for much of the contest and gave his supporters a brief scare when he appeared short of room a furlong from home. However, the gap came and he quickened clear to beat By The Book by a length and a half.

Fallon told Racing TV: "It's easy on horses like that – he was a league above his rivals. He's got a bit of a temperament and you can see that beforehand, but when you get him in the stalls and racing, he's very easy and straightforward. He's a horse with a lot of ability and, even at his age, he keeps improving.

"By The Book was the one to beat so I had to switch off the inside to get a bit closer to him. In hindsight I probably would've won anyway, but when the race is developing like that you have to go to plan B.

"He's a good horse and I'm glad he's back to winning ways."

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