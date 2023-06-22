Racing Post logo
It's Dettori's day as the King's limelight is stolen by the sport's greatest star

Courage Mon Ami: Oppenheimer-bred son of Frankel struck in the Gold Cup at Ascot
It had to be him - Frankie Dettori wins the Gold Cup on Courage Mon AmiCredit: Edward Whitaker

Nobody else in the whole of planet racing could have done what Frankie Dettori did this day. At his final Royal Ascot, in his goodbye to the Gold Cup and at the place that has become his spiritual sporting home, he stole the King's show. The King did not complain for this was a day for him and us all to remember. In perfect weather, on the perfect stage, it was the perfect day.

In ways that cannot be overstated, it was all so different to this same afternoon 12 months ago. 

One year ago at around 2.10pm we sang God Save The Queen, albeit in her absence. A little over two hours later there were extraordinary scenes following a Gold Cup that ended in a public fallout between Dettori and John Gosden. We all know what came next. Few, however, could have dared to dream this latest chapter.

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 22 June 2023Last updated 19:33, 22 June 2023
