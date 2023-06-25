'It's definitely on our radar' - Super Sprint option open for impressive debut scorer Rosario

Roger Teal suggested the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury next month as the possible next destination for Rosario after he scored on his debut in the 5f novice.

The only unraced two-year-old in the field, Rosario displayed no signs of inexperience as he cruised into contention with a furlong to go before putting the race to bed under George Rooke, with a length and a quarter back to previous winner Heed The Call.

"He's pleased us very much at home," said Teal. "We just thought if the greenness didn't beat us then he'd run very well, and he did so that's great.

"All two-year-olds normally improve for their first run, so fingers crossed he can go forward from this. I've got him in the Super Sprint at Newbury so we might try to go down that route. It's something we've definitely got on our radar."

Delighted Doyle

It may not have been Royal Ascot levels, but a bumper Ffos Las crowd produced the loudest cheer of the day for Hollie Doyle, who guided the Roger and Harry Charlton-trained Merlin The Wizard to victory in the 7½f handicap less than 24 hours after recording her third Royal Ascot winner of the week on Saint Lawrence in the Wokingham.

It was the second leg of a double for the Charltons, whose Hydration burst out of the pack and fended off Amazonian Dream to win the 6f handicap by half a length under Kieran Shoemark.

Super Sympathise

Sympathise has been on an upward curve since joining Victor Dartnall in March, and she made it three wins from four starts for the trainer when landing the 7½f handicap under Rhiain Ingram.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.