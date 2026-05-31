'It's brilliant' - Cian Collins doesn't miss as he teams up with Danny Gilligan for an 80-1 double from just two runners

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Cian Collins celebrated the perfect day when firing home an 80-1 double with his two runners at the track.

Blue Reed hit the target first when the seven-year-old opened his account at the 28th attempt in the 2m3f handicap hurdle under Danny Gilligan.

“I loved the way he kept going when I asked him,” the winning rider said. “Hopefully that will do his confidence the world of good and he can build on it.”

Gilligan teamed up with Collins again in the following 1m7½f handicap hurdle aboard the stable debutant Secret Rock .

A dual Flat winner for Tony Martin, the seven-year-old was winless since January 2024 but looked rejuvenated when he kept on well to score at 15-2.

“It’s brilliant,” Collins said. “We got him last year and he’s had a good few problems but we nursed him and got him back to his best there.”

Galway on the radar for Apple’s Of Bresil

Barry Connell’s 2m4½f beginners’ chase winner, Apple’s Of Bresil , could be headed for the Galway festival following his easy victory under Sean Flanagan when returning from almost a year off.

The 2-1 favourite jumped to his left at times, particularly at the final flight, which made his 11-length success even more impressive.

“He’ll handle nice ground so we’ll keep him on the go and I’d like to think Galway Blazers could be an option,” Connell said. "The only thing is time. He’d need two more runs between now and then.”

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